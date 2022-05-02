Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $90,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after buying an additional 2,369,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after buying an additional 707,190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,492 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,510,000 after purchasing an additional 562,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,338,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,947,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,691,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,315,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

