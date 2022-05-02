Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.02. 6,916,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $113.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.