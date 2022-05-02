Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,639,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,020,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 115,430 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,653,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. 949,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,360. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

