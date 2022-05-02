Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.87. 3,665,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.90.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

