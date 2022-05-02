Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $29.16 on Monday, hitting $1,002.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,091.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,202.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.82 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

