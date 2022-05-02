Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 158,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. 2,155,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,828. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.
