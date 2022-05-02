Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

VOE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 920,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

