Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 8.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 3,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $613.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

