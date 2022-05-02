CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CBIZ by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 884.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.