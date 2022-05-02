Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$33.00 at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.73.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$25.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.07. The company has a market cap of C$47.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

