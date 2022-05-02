CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

