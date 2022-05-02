Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 45.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

