Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Issue $0.13 Annual Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $8.29 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

