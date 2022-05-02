Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $3.66

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.51. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 64.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.