Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $3.66

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.51. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.
