CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 117 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 100.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

