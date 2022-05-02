CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 132 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $82.90 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

