CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $103.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $247.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

