CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $266.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.57 and a 200 day moving average of $292.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

