CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $121.30 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 120.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

