CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.36% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSEARCA JJC opened at $21.85 on Monday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

