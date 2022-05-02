CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

LUV opened at $46.72 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

