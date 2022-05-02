CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Equinix by 105.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 311,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,177,000 after purchasing an additional 160,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $719.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

