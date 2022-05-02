CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 434 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.