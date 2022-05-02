CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $386,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

COPX stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

