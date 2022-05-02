Ceres (CERES) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CERES) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $53.58 or 0.00138259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $295,327.55 and approximately $733.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.66 or 0.07291524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039230 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

