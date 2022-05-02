CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given a C$130.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$130.00 price target on CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a C$109.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.09.

GIB.A opened at C$102.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$98.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$102.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

