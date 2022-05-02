Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Up 66.3% in April

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,148,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,790,000 after acquiring an additional 340,567 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 16.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 224.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.