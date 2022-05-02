Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chart Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

GTLS stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,510. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.98.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.07.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

