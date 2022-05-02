Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $3.33 on Monday, reaching $425.16. 24,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.01 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $703.20.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

