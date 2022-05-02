Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $703.20.
CHTR stock opened at $428.49 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $415.01 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.89.
In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
