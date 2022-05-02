Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 385 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.39 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

