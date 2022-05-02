Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 462 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock opened at $110.33 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

