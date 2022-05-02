Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 4,791 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $106.72 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.58 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.