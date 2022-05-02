Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 4,836 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $144.08 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $143.05 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.52.

