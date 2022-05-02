Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

