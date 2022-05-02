Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $237.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.