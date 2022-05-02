Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

