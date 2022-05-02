Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 134.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Chubb by 17.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.