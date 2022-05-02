Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $103.05 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.