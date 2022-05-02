Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

NYSE NSC opened at $257.88 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

