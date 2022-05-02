Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $237,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

