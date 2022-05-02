Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
