Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $428.49 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.01 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.89.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $703.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

