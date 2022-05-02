Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,324,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $209.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.70. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

