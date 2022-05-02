Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,687,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,841,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,050,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

TJX stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

