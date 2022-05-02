Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 34,508 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

