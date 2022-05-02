Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $97.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

