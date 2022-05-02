Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Shares of CHKP opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.96. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

