China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 1,549,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. China Literature has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
About China Literature (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Literature (CHLLF)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.