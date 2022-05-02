China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 1,549,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. China Literature has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

