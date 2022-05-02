Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings. Chindata Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 84,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,949. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Chindata Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chindata Group by 310.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 2,986.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,194,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after buying an additional 2,123,378 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

